ETV Bharat / business

India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe Against 3 Chinese Products

New Delhi: India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of three products from China, following separate complaints by domestic manufacturers, according to a commerce ministry notification. The products are thermal paper, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) film, and certain antioxidants.

Four other countries are also involved in the probe - Korea, Singapore, the US, and Thailand. US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India.

Four applications have been filed by separate domestic firms before the ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to initiate the probe. Vinati Organics Ltd has filed the application seeking an alleged dumping probe against imports of certain antioxidants, used in the polymer industry, from China, Korea and Singapore.

JPFL Films has sought the probe against imports of 'Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film', used in the packaging industry, exported by China and Thailand.

Similarly, the Indian Association of Thermal Paper Manufacturers and Allied Industries have filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of an anti-dumping duty investigation concerning imports of 'Thermal Paper or Thermal Sensitive Paper' from the United States of America, China, and South Korea.

ITC Ltd has sought a sunset review of the anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Decor Paper imported from China.

According to the DGTR's notifications, all the applicants have alleged that dumped imports of the goods from these countries are causing material injury to the domestic industries. They have requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports to guard domestic firms against the impact of cheap inbound shipments.