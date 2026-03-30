ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Output Grows 5.2 Pc In February

New Delhi: India's industrial production grew 5.2 per cent in February, mainly due to an improvement in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 2.7 per cent in February 2025, an official statement said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for January 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 4.8 per cent released earlier this month. The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth accelerated to 6 per cent in February 2026, compared to 2.8 per cent in the year-ago month.