ETV Bharat / business

India Inc Shows Strong Growth In Sales And Profits in Q1: RBI Report

A view of the ESL Shekou vessel following its maiden call (on June 18), berthed at Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) at the Deendayal Port in Kandla, Kutch, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's private sector businesses showed strong growth in both sales and profits in the first quarter of the current financial year, an analysis by the Reserve Bank of India has shown.

As per RBI's analysis of the first quarter performance of listed, non-finance private sector businesses, sales at the aggregate level, sales grew by 19.4 per cent over the same period of the previous financial year, while aggregate operating profit margin rose to 16..4 per cent.

The manufacturing sector in particular performed strongly, with sales of 1,827 listed private manufacturing companies expanding by 21.4 per cent year on year in Q1 of FY2026-27, up from 14.5 per cent in the previous quarter. “This acceleration was majorly driven by the automobiles, petroleum and electrical machinery industries,” the RBI analysis noted.

Despite headwinds from the impact of AI on their business, as well as turmoil in global markets caused by the ongoing conflcts in Iran and Ukraine, India's IT sector also managed to do relatively well. Aggregate sales of listed Indian information technology companies logged double digit growth in Q1 of FY27. At 14.8 per cent, sales growth was sharply higher than the 9.9 percent logged in the previous quarter, i.e Q4 of FY26.