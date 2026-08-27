India Inc Shows Strong Growth In Sales And Profits in Q1: RBI Report
Despite war and global headwinds, listed Indian corporates had a strong first quarter, with manufacturing and IT services showing higher sales and profits
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: India's private sector businesses showed strong growth in both sales and profits in the first quarter of the current financial year, an analysis by the Reserve Bank of India has shown.
As per RBI's analysis of the first quarter performance of listed, non-finance private sector businesses, sales at the aggregate level, sales grew by 19.4 per cent over the same period of the previous financial year, while aggregate operating profit margin rose to 16..4 per cent.
The manufacturing sector in particular performed strongly, with sales of 1,827 listed private manufacturing companies expanding by 21.4 per cent year on year in Q1 of FY2026-27, up from 14.5 per cent in the previous quarter. “This acceleration was majorly driven by the automobiles, petroleum and electrical machinery industries,” the RBI analysis noted.
Despite headwinds from the impact of AI on their business, as well as turmoil in global markets caused by the ongoing conflcts in Iran and Ukraine, India's IT sector also managed to do relatively well. Aggregate sales of listed Indian information technology companies logged double digit growth in Q1 of FY27. At 14.8 per cent, sales growth was sharply higher than the 9.9 percent logged in the previous quarter, i.e Q4 of FY26.
Non-IT services companies performed even better, with sales growing at 19.7 per cent in Q1, although the growth rate had moderated slightly from the (20.3 per cent growth logged in the previous quarter. Servies growth was mainly driven by the wholesale and retail trade industry.
However, the Iran war and the consequent supply chain disruptions did have a strong impavt on India Inc, particularly the manufacturing sector. Raw material expenses of manufacturing companies rose substantially by 27.5 per cent year-on-year during Q1 FY27. However, the raw material to sales ratio declined marginally to 58.1 per cent during Q1 from 58.5 per cent in the previous quarter, the RBI analysis pointed out.
Staff cost of manufacturing, IT and non-IT services companies rose by 12.4 per cent, 7.6 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively, during Q1of v2026-27, higher than the growth recorded during the previous quarter.
However, despite increased input and staff costs , operating profit margins continued to demonstrate healthy growth, indicating that India Inc was able to retain its pricing power in the market. At the aggregate level, net profit margin was 9.3 per cent.