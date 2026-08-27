India Inc Sees Strong Sales, But Rising Costs Put Profits Under Pressure: Akanksha Bhende, Economist, CareEdge
"The persistent geopolitical tensions that drove up commodity prices and freight/logistics costs, and volatile energy prices, will remain key determinants of India Inc’s profitability."
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: India Inc has begun financial year 2026-27 with healthy sales, supported by steady consumer demand. But rising input costs are putting pressure on profits in several sectors. In an exclusive interview with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, Akanksha Bhende, Senior Economist at Mumbai-based Indian credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings, explains what the first quarter earning indicate about business conditions, jobs, prices, pressures and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.
ETV Bharat (ETVB): How would you assess India Inc’s performance in Q1 of FY27 (April-June, 2026)? What are the key positives and concerns in the earnings so far?
Akanksha Bhende (AB): India Inc delivered a resilient performance in Q1 of FY27, despite a challenging global economic landscape. As per our analysis, the net sales of a sample of companies (2,347 listed non-financial companies) rose by a healthy 21.2 per cent (Y-O-Y) in Q1 FY27, accelerating from the 12.3 per cent growth seen in the previous quarter.
This was supported by encouraging performance in consumer-oriented sectors (automobiles, FMCG, retailing and white goods), buoyed by steady consumer demand and past GST rate rationalisation. Furthermore, elevated commodity prices supported the net sales growth in commodity-related sectors such as oil and metals.
However, the crude oil sector (including petrochemicals, refineries, and oil exploration) was the main drag on aggregate operating profits, which moderated to 6.2 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 13.7 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4 of FY26). Excluding this sector, operating profit growth was healthy at 18.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, up from 12.1 per cent in the previous quarter.
ETVB: Corporate sales appear strong, but profitability is under pressure in several sectors. Is this a temporary cost issue, or does it point to a broader weakness in earnings quality?
AB: Despite strong topline growth (increase in a company's total gross revenue) in Q1 FY27, the growth in aggregate operating profits moderated to 6.2 per cent in Q1 FY27, from 13.7 per cent in the previous quarter. Profitability in the crude oil sector weakened, as the sharp surge in crude costs and weak fuel marketing margins squeezed profitability, despite strong sales. Excluding this sector, operating profits continued to record double-digit growth of 18.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, up from 12.1 per cent in the previous quarter.
Among other sectors, profitability in the cement and aviation sectors was also under pressure. The main headwind was persistent geopolitical tensions, which drove up commodity prices and freight/logistics costs. Furthermore, energy prices also remained highly volatile during the quarter. Looking ahead, the evolving geopolitical landscape and movements in energy and other raw material prices will remain key determinants of India Inc’s profitability.
ETVB: Which sectors have surprised you positively in Q1, and where are you seeing the biggest stress?
AB: An analysis of our sample shows that healthy aggregate net sales growth in Q1 has been supported by encouraging sales in consumer-oriented sectors like automobiles and ancillaries, retail and white goods. While the net sales growth in the FMCG sector was healthy at 21.7 per cent in Q1 FY27 (vs 15.1 per cent in Q4 FY26), operating profit growth moderated sharply to 3.1 per cent (from 10.5 per cent in Q4 FY26), amid rising expenditures.
Overall, steady demand conditions and continued support from consumption-boosting measures like GST rationalisation, have been key supporting factors for consumer-oriented sectors. Positively, export oriented sectors like textiles have also shown an improvement in both net sales and operating profits. This can be attributed to the encouraging domestic demand and an improving export scenario.
Profitability in cement also came under pressure, mainly due to elevated fuel costs, as well as higher costs of raw materials like petcoke (petroleum coke, a carbon-rich solid byproduct of crude oil refining) and coal. Furthermore, aviation sector profitability was impacted by rising fuel costs and travel disruptions due to the West Asia tensions.
ETVB: If sales are rising but profits are not keeping pace, what does that tell you about the health of businesses?
AB: While the healthy net sales performance of companies is a positive indicator, an improvement in sales does not necessarily imply stronger corporate performance, if margins are simultaneously under pressure. It would also be useful to examine the movement in operating and net profit margins alongside sales growth.
If profits remain weak despite an improvement in sales, this will generally point towards margin compression. Margin compression could arise if companies are unable to fully pass on higher input costs to consumers, which in turn could indicate either relatively weak demand, or a deliberate strategy by companies to absorb costs and protect market share. Examining the extent of margin compression, therefore, could provide useful insights into pricing power, demand conditions and competitive intensity across sectors.
ETVB: Are rising costs of raw materials, fuel, freight and wages putting companies under serious pressure? How much of this burden can they absorb before passing it on to consumers (through higher prices)?
AB: Geopolitical headwinds persisted in Q1 FY27, driving up commodity prices and freight/logistics costs. Energy prices also remained highly volatile during the quarter. Our analysis shows aggregate expenditure rose by 23.7 per cent in Q1 FY27, up from 12.3 per cent in Q4 FY26.
This can be attributed to a steep acceleration in the cost of services and raw materials over the same period, from 11.7 per cent to 38 per cent. Going ahead, the ability of companies to pass on the higher input prices to consumers will depend on several factors like the companies’ pricing power, strength in domestic demand, etc.
ETVB: Employee costs are also on the rise, but hiring in some sectors remains weak. Does that mean companies are paying more without creating enough new jobs?
AB: The overall employee costs of our sample of companies rose by 11.9 per cent in Q1 FY27, compared to 10.7 per cent in Q4 FY26. Among the non-financial sectors in our sample, six — Information Technology (IT), automobiles and ancillaries, pharmaceuticals and drugs, infrastructure, iron and steel and capital goods — accounted for 70 per cent of the total employee costs. Employee costs grew at near double-digit rates across all six major employers, which could be reflective of higher hiring or stronger wage growth.
However, the IT sector hiring data pointed towards a subdued scenario. Employee costs in the IT sector rose by 11.3 per cent in Q1 FY27, following the 10.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Though employee costs continued to record double digit growth for the second quarter in a row, hiring was subdued. The employee headcount in the top five IT firms declined by 0.4 per cent Y-O-Y in Q1 FY27, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction.
ETVB: After looking at Q1 earnings, are you more confident or cautious about India’s growth outlook for the rest of FY27?
AB: On the domestic front, we expect challenges from rising inflationary pressures, going ahead. The monsoon performance and its impact on rural demand will also be a critical, monitorable factor. On the global front, persistent geopolitical tensions are likely to keep energy prices volatile, and exert upward pressure on logistics and freight costs.
A companies’ ability to pass on higher input costs and preserve margins will remain critical for profitability. Looking ahead, earnings growth will be contingent on how well domestic demand holds up, and on the companies' ability to navigate persistent global headwinds. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic about India Inc’s performance in current financial year.
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