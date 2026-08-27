ETV Bharat / business

India Inc Sees Strong Sales, But Rising Costs Put Profits Under Pressure: Akanksha Bhende, Economist, CareEdge

New Delhi: India Inc has begun financial year 2026-27 with healthy sales, supported by steady consumer demand. But rising input costs are putting pressure on profits in several sectors. In an exclusive interview with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, Akanksha Bhende, Senior Economist at Mumbai-based Indian credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings, explains what the first quarter earning indicate about business conditions, jobs, prices, pressures and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.

ETV Bharat (ETVB): How would you assess India Inc’s performance in Q1 of FY27 (April-June, 2026)? What are the key positives and concerns in the earnings so far?

Akanksha Bhende (AB): India Inc delivered a resilient performance in Q1 of FY27, despite a challenging global economic landscape. As per our analysis, the net sales of a sample of companies (2,347 listed non-financial companies) rose by a healthy 21.2 per cent (Y-O-Y) in Q1 FY27, accelerating from the 12.3 per cent growth seen in the previous quarter.

This was supported by encouraging performance in consumer-oriented sectors (automobiles, FMCG, retailing and white goods), buoyed by steady consumer demand and past GST rate rationalisation. Furthermore, elevated commodity prices supported the net sales growth in commodity-related sectors such as oil and metals.

However, the crude oil sector (including petrochemicals, refineries, and oil exploration) was the main drag on aggregate operating profits, which moderated to 6.2 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 13.7 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4 of FY26). Excluding this sector, operating profit growth was healthy at 18.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, up from 12.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

ETVB: Corporate sales appear strong, but profitability is under pressure in several sectors. Is this a temporary cost issue, or does it point to a broader weakness in earnings quality?

AB: Despite strong topline growth (increase in a company's total gross revenue) in Q1 FY27, the growth in aggregate operating profits moderated to 6.2 per cent in Q1 FY27, from 13.7 per cent in the previous quarter. Profitability in the crude oil sector weakened, as the sharp surge in crude costs and weak fuel marketing margins squeezed profitability, despite strong sales. Excluding this sector, operating profits continued to record double-digit growth of 18.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, up from 12.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Among other sectors, profitability in the cement and aviation sectors was also under pressure. The main headwind was persistent geopolitical tensions, which drove up commodity prices and freight/logistics costs. Furthermore, energy prices also remained highly volatile during the quarter. Looking ahead, the evolving geopolitical landscape and movements in energy and other raw material prices will remain key determinants of India Inc’s profitability.

ETVB: Which sectors have surprised you positively in Q1, and where are you seeing the biggest stress?

AB: An analysis of our sample shows that healthy aggregate net sales growth in Q1 has been supported by encouraging sales in consumer-oriented sectors like automobiles and ancillaries, retail and white goods. While the net sales growth in the FMCG sector was healthy at 21.7 per cent in Q1 FY27 (vs 15.1 per cent in Q4 FY26), operating profit growth moderated sharply to 3.1 per cent (from 10.5 per cent in Q4 FY26), amid rising expenditures.

Performance of select sectors in Q1 FY27 (ETV Bharat)

Overall, steady demand conditions and continued support from consumption-boosting measures like GST rationalisation, have been key supporting factors for consumer-oriented sectors. Positively, export oriented sectors like textiles have also shown an improvement in both net sales and operating profits. This can be attributed to the encouraging domestic demand and an improving export scenario.