India Inc More Worried About Impact Of Rising Energy Prices Than Rest Of The World: McKinsey
The impact of rising energy prices caused by the escalating conflict in the Gulf is the biggest concern for Indian business leaders
By R Srinivasan
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India's business leaders are more worried than CEOs elsewhere in the world by the potential impact of surging energy prices on their businesses, a new global survey has found.
Consulting major McKinsey polls hundreds of top business leaders around the world every quarter on their outlook for their businesses, their home economies as well as the global economy. The latest survey, for the September quarter, saw the spike in pessimism about the immediate future witnessed in the June survey somewhat lowered, but still far from optimistic.
"For both the global economy and respondents’ home economies, the shares reporting worsening conditions in the past six months remain larger than those reporting improvements," the survey findings noted. While 50 percent of respondents felt that global economic conditions had worsened, around 40 percent felt that economic conditions in their home countries had also worsened.
Geopolitical instability and energy prices remain the most commonly perceived economic risks, while risks from trade policy changes, thanks to US President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff wars, were cited more often than in the June survey. In Europe and North America, respondents also cited inflation as a top risk to their countries’ economies.
Indian business leaders were more concerned about the impact of rising energy prices on their businesses than executives in other regions. While 34 percent of respondents overall and 35 percent in Asia-Pacific and China cited energy prices as the biggest risk, 49 percent of respondents in India cited rising energy prices due to the ongoing Iran-US and Saudi-Houthi conflicts.
For Indian CEOs, geopolitical instability caused by ongoing conflicts emerged as the second most cited risk factor, with 44 percent of respondents picking it as a threat factor. While inflation emerged as the third most cited risk factor overall, with a quarter of the respondents overall picking rising prices as a risk, there was sharp regional divergence when it came to picking the third biggest risk.
While respondents from developed economies in North America and Europe went with inflation, business leaders in Asia-Pacific and China worried about interest rates and instability in financial markets. However, India was an outlier. The ongoing GenZ protests appear to have weighed on the minds of Indian CEOs, with unemployment being the third most cited risk factor in India.
AI is also top of mind for Indian business leaders. Investment in AI has consistently been one of the highest priorities for business leaders over the past two years, and respondents expect the effects of technological disruptions to be felt more in the long term than in the short term.
India led the world in citing AI as a top priority for business leadership, with more than 53 percent prioritising AI investments. This is morethan North America and Europe (47 percent) amd well ahead of China, where 41 percent of respondents cited AI as a top business imperative.
Overall, 45 percent of respondents now say investment in AI is currently a top priority for their companies’ leaders, up from 40 percent in June. Also, for the third quarter in a row, respondents most often say a shift to new technologies is one of the top growth opportunities for their companies over the next year.
Recent doomsday predictions by top technoloy leaders -- including leaders of major AI companies notwithstanding, most business leaders appear optimistic about AI. The share of respondents who see it as a top opportunity (43 percent) was nearly double the share who see technology as a top risk to their companies’ growth (22 percent), the survey noted.
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