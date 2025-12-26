ETV Bharat / business

India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On 2 Chinese Products

File- The national flags of India (L) and China are seen outside the Meijiang Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India has imposed anti-dumping duty on two Chinese goods -- a refrigerant gas and certain kinds of steel products, during the month so far to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country. These duties were imposed as these products -- cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, and 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a -- were exported to India from China at below normal prices.

On steel goods, India has imposed USD 223.82 per tonne on certain Chinese firms, while on few others USD 415 per tonne was imposed for five years, according to a finance ministry notification. On the gas, up to USD 5,251 per tonne was slapped for five years.

As per a separate notification, India said it has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch' exported from Vietnam. It is widely used in plastic industry. These duties are imposed after the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has conducted probes separately for each of these items and recommended the duty.