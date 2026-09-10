ETV Bharat / business

India Has Opportunity To Become Trusted Partner In Shaping Future Of Global Finance: RBI Governor

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday asserted that India has the opportunity to become a trusted partner in shaping the future architecture of global finance.

In his keynote address at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 here, the governor further said that the central bank is also working on building digital public infrastructure for next-generation financial services, and cited the example of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI).

He said that India's fintech ecosystem ranks third globally and the country is home to 30 unicorns in the sector. Malhotra also announced that the RBI and along with market regulator SEBI, would be launching tokenisation of corporate bonds later on in the day.