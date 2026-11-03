ETV Bharat / business

India Has Never Allowed Import Of GM Products, Will Never Open Dairy Sector: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India has never opened up its dairy sector in any free trade agreement and will not allow imports of genetically modified (GM) products, describing both as "very sensitive" issues for the country.

Addressing students of Kirori Mal College here, Goyal said India has "never ever" compromised on any sensitive item and has always protected its farmers, fishermen, and MSMEs in trade pacts.

"We are very sensitive to opening up to certain agricultural produce, certain goods that we are very strong on, like marine products. We are very sensitive to opening our dairy. In fact, till date, we have never opened up dairy for anybody.

"We are very sensitive about not allowing any GM products to come to India, and we have never allowed it, and we'll never allow it in the future. We are sensitive to our religious sensitivities. So very often in foreign countries, they use calf meat or Rennet while producing their dairy products. We don't allow that in India. It is strictly got to be certified...so that religious sensitivities of the large parts of India are not hurt," he said while replying to a question on trade pacts.

Rennet is an enzyme used in cheese-making, traditionally obtained from the stomach lining of young calves.

"Our effort is to unlock new opportunities, new employment opportunities, new opportunities for our produce where we are competitive and where a larger part of India, our MSMEs, our agricultural farmers, everybody can benefit in a big way," the minister said.

These remarks assume importance as agriculture supports a large share of India's population, mostly small and marginal farmers.

Policymakers fear that cheap, large-scale imports of GM crops, especially from highly mechanised and subsidised farming systems of developed nations, could depress domestic prices and hurt rural incomes. These products are also sensitive as they touch food safety, farm livelihoods, environmental risks, religious concerns, and trade protection issues.

The US has major interests in GM farm and dairy products. Indian rules prohibit imports of products from animals fed with animal-derived feed due to religious sensitivities. Goyal said India always seeks preferential access for sectors such as textiles, pharma, agri products, and gems and jewellery.