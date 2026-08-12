ETV Bharat / business

India’s Green Steel Supply Rises To 12.4 MT, But Demand A Challenge: CEEW

File picture of then Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the launch of India's first Green Steel Brand ( ANI )

New Delhi: India already has a sizeable supply of certified green steel, but weak demand from government and private buyers could hold back the sector's growth, according to an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The analysis found that as of March 31, 2026, around 90 steel producers had received ratings under India's green steel taxonomy, covering 12.40 million tonnes (MT) of certified production. Of this, around 9 MT across 66 producers was rated 5-star, the highest category.

CEEW said its assessment indicates that nearly 40 MT of steel production could qualify as green steel by 2026-27, including around 24 MT that could receive a 5-star rating, assuming steel producers meet the draft emission-intensity targets under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).

India's steel sector contributes around 10-12 per cent of the country's total CO₂ emissions, making decarbonisation of steelmaking important for India's climate goals.

Mohit Kapoor, Sustainability and Innovations Advisor for the All India Iron and Steel Federation (AIISF), told ETV Bharat that the potential emissions reduction from large-scale green steel procurement is significant. “The potential is significant. India's Green Steel Taxonomy sets 2.2 tonnes of CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per tonne of finished steel, as the threshold for green-rated steel, with progressively lower emission levels receiving higher ratings. Therefore, every million tonnes shifted towards lower-emission production can potentially avoid hundreds of thousands of tonnes of CO₂, depending upon the conventional production route being replaced,” Kapoor said.

He said government infrastructure, Railways, automobiles, construction and private procurement could collectively create a strong market for green steel. “Green steel will scale not merely because India can produce it, but because somebody is willing to buy it,” Kapoor said.

On cost, Kapoor said there is no single premium for green steel, as costs vary depending on the production route, including scrap-based electric steelmaking, renewable energy integration and hydrogen-based direct reduced iron.

He said government policy modelling has considered green premiums of around 10-15 per cent in some procurement scenarios, adding that the additional cost would need to be shared across producers, government support, green finance and customers willing to pay for lower-carbon products.