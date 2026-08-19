Second To China In Mobile Manufacturing, India Now Planning To Bite Into The Entire Electronics Value Chain
Deliberations at PHDCCI's Electronics Component Manufacturing Summit in Delhi put emphasis on positioning ‘Made in India’ as a powerhouse in the global supply chain.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: While India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer behind China, it still faces significant challenges in the production of electronic components. To address this, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted the 'Electronics Component Manufacturing Summit 2026' at PHD House in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The summit focused on the theme of accelerating India's manufacturing future. The conference saw participation from senior officials representing the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and various other government departments, alongside industry representatives and experts.
The summit's primary objective was to move India beyond the mere assembly of electronic products and foster self-reliance in component manufacturing. As PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Ranjit Mehta said, "The impact of government policies implemented over the last decade is now clearly visible. There was a time when India relied heavily on imports for electronics and mobile phones. Today, however, we have become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Our next goal is to strengthen India's capabilities in the electronic components sector."
In essence, while India has achieved remarkable success in cellphone manufacturing, there is still a long journey ahead along the entire electronics value chain.
According to NITI Aayog data, India’s share in the global export of integrated circuits (IC) chips stood at just 0.02 per cent in 2024, while its share of computers and data processing equipment stood at 0.2 per cent, and of parts and accessories at 0.2 per cent. India also holds a 1.1 per cent share in semiconductors and LEDs.
On the flip side, India's share of global exports in mobile phones and telecom equipment has risen to 3.5 per cent. The disparity highlights that while India has made rapid strides in the manufacturing of finished products, significant opportunities exist in component manufacturing.
Industry representatives said the availability of indigenous components is a major challenge for electronics manufacturing companies. In this context, summits like this can play a crucial role in strengthening the domestic component ecosystem.
M A Johar, a senior member of the Electronics and Telecom Committee at PHDCCI, said, "As far as electronics product manufacturers are concerned, the biggest shortfall is in access to sufficient quantities of indigenised components. Such summits will raise awareness and drive progress in component manufacturing, facilitating the creation of fully indigenous electronic products."
He added, "The electronic security and surveillance industry has also undergone significant transformation over the past 2-3 years due to new government regulations and certification standards."
The conference placed special emphasis not only on increasing production but also on improving quality. Experts noted that by adopting modern manufacturing techniques, India could enhance both its production capacity and product quality.
This was emphasised by Professor Suchi Mehra, the Head of School of Education at CGC University, Mohali, who said, "Discussions at this summit were focused on boosting manufacturing units and strengthening quality management. By adopting methodologies like Kaizen technology, Just-in-Time manufacturing strategy, and modern quality management systems, it is possible to improve product quality, while simultaneously increasing production capacity."
India's next major objective is to establish a strong foothold in the electronics supply chain. Increasing domestic manufacturing of chips, semiconductors, displays, batteries, and other high-value components will reduce import dependence, boost investment, and create new employment opportunities.
The summit — a platform for the collaborative efforts of the government, industry, and technical institutions — is expected to facilitate India's march on the roadmap for the next phase of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).
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