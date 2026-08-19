ETV Bharat / business

Second To China In Mobile Manufacturing, India Now Planning To Bite Into The Entire Electronics Value Chain

Ranked 2nd to China in cellphone manufacturing; India is now poised for self-reliance in components ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: While India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer behind China, it still faces significant challenges in the production of electronic components. To address this, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted the 'Electronics Component Manufacturing Summit 2026' at PHD House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The summit focused on the theme of accelerating India's manufacturing future. The conference saw participation from senior officials representing the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and various other government departments, alongside industry representatives and experts.

The summit's primary objective was to move India beyond the mere assembly of electronic products and foster self-reliance in component manufacturing. As PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Ranjit Mehta said, "The impact of government policies implemented over the last decade is now clearly visible. There was a time when India relied heavily on imports for electronics and mobile phones. Today, however, we have become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Our next goal is to strengthen India's capabilities in the electronic components sector."

In essence, while India has achieved remarkable success in cellphone manufacturing, there is still a long journey ahead along the entire electronics value chain.

According to NITI Aayog data, India’s share in the global export of integrated circuits (IC) chips stood at just 0.02 per cent in 2024, while its share of computers and data processing equipment stood at 0.2 per cent, and of parts and accessories at 0.2 per cent. India also holds a 1.1 per cent share in semiconductors and LEDs.

On the flip side, India's share of global exports in mobile phones and telecom equipment has risen to 3.5 per cent. The disparity highlights that while India has made rapid strides in the manufacturing of finished products, significant opportunities exist in component manufacturing.

Industry representatives said the availability of indigenous components is a major challenge for electronics manufacturing companies. In this context, summits like this can play a crucial role in strengthening the domestic component ecosystem.