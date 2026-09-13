ETV Bharat / business

India Gets 6.94 Lakh Tonnes Of Steel Quota Annually For Exports Under India-EU Free Trade Pact

New Delhi: India will get country-specific tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) totalling 1.64 million tonnes annually for exporting steel products to the European Union, of which 6,94,853 tonnes will be under the free trade agreement, according to the draft text of the pact released by the EU.

The total country-specific quota of 16,41,470 tonnes comprises 9,46,616 tonnes under the MFN (most favoured nation) component and 6,94,853 tonnes under the FTA component.

The quotas cover a wide range of steel products, including non-alloy and alloy hot-rolled sheets and strips, cold-rolled sheets, metallic-coated sheets, organic-coated sheets, tin mill products, stainless steel products, merchant bars and light sections, rebars, wire rods, pipes and tubes.

India at present exports about four million tonnes of steel per year to the EU. The TRQs follow the European Union's Steel Overcapacity Regulation, which came into force on July 1 this year. It is aimed at ensuring protection for the EU's steel industry against the effects of global overcapacity. It sets free-of-duty quotas at 18.3 million tonnes, with a 50 per cent duty for out-of-quota imports and a melt-and-pour regime to enhance transparency.

According to the text, the largest country-specific quota is for non-alloy and other alloy hot-rolled sheets and strips at 5,09,605 tonnes, comprising 2,99,197 tonnes under the MFN component and 2,10,408 tonnes under the FTA component.

This is followed by cold-rolled sheets with a total quota of 2,18,658 tonnes and metallic-coated sheets with 1,97,860 tonnes.

Other major quotas include 1,86,038 tonnes for organic-coated sheets, 1,81,835 tonnes for non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, 85,157 tonnes for another category of metallic-coated sheets and 79,278 tonnes for stainless steel bars and light sections.