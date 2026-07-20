ETV Bharat / business

India Gets USD 20.72 Bn Forex Inflows Under Swap Facility Since June: RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 20.72 billion till July 17. The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement.

A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits. Of the total inflows, FCNR (B) deposits accounted for USD 17.406 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed USD 1.97 billion and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) amounted to USD 1.342 billion.

"With a view to strengthening our balance of payments and incentivising capital inflows, the RBI had announced a series of measures, including a facility for offering concessional swaps for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, OFCB and ECB inflows on June 5, 2026," the central bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced the swap facility on June 5, 2026, as part of a host of measures to strengthen India's balance of payments and incentivise capital inflows.