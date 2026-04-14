ETV Bharat / business

India's Gems, Jewellery Exports Dip 35 Pc In March On West Asia Conflict: GJEPC

Mumbai: India's gems and jewellery exports declined 35.23 per cent to USD 27,717.40 million (Rs 2,44,827.26 crore) in March this year, mainly impacted by the West Asia conflict, apex industry body GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The total gems and jewellery exports in March 2025 were USD 28,669.53 million (Rs 2,42,559.39 crores), according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

"The Middle East conflict impacted gems and jewellery exports in March as logistics were affected. Even the diamond export parcels couldn't get through. Due to a high-risk situation, the insurance premiums skyrocketed, further impacting the shipments," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

However, Bhansali said that with policy support, this conflict can become an opportunity for India by turning the country into a rough diamond trading hub.

"Companies in the UAE are showing keen interest in setting up rough diamond trading in India. I think, with the government support, we can turn India into a trading hub as we are already a hub in polishing," said Bhansali.

Since 2020, the United Arab Emirates has become a rough diamond trading hub due to its accessibility to India.

Meanwhile, the overall exports of gems and jewellery in 2025-26 dipped marginally by 3.32 per cent to USD 27,717.40 million (Rs 2,44,827.26 crore) compared to USD 28,669.53 million (Rs 2,42,559.39 crore) in FY25.

Bhansali said the impact of the US imposing tariffs was offset as GJEPC explored other markets.