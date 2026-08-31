India Bloomed, Doomsayers Doomed: PM Modi And Sitharaman Hails GDP Growth In Q1
India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April to June quarter is well above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent forecast
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter and took a dig at those questioning the state of the Indian economy, saying "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again". The prime minister said that India's exemplary GDP growth during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a "herculean feat".
"The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties.
"Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!" Modi said in a post on 'X'.
India’s exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026
The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties.
Doomsayers were doomed and India…
India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global economic uncertainty could weigh on growth.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results, with real GDP growth coming in at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.
Estimated growth of real GDP in Q1 of FY 2026–27 is 7.8%.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2026
Nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026–27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3%, while Real GVA has recorded growth of 8.2%.
The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work.
Reforms undertaken…
India's economic growth in the first quarter is well above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent GDP growth forecast for the quarter.
"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," Sitharaman said in a post on X.
She said the Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all citizens.
As per GDP data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026–27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3 per cent, while real GVA (gross value added) recorded 8.2 per cent growth
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