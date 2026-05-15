ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Jump By USD 6.295 Billion To USD 696.988 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 6.295 billion to USD 696.988 billion during the week ended May 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion in the previous reporting week.

The forex kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis, which led to several weeks of drop, as the rupee came under pressure and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended May 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 562 million to USD 552.387 billion, the central bank's data showed.