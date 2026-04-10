India’s Forex Reserves Jump By USD 9 Billion To USD 697.12 Billion: RBI
For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets increased by USD 1.784 billion to USD 552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.
By PTI
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion for the week ended April 3, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, which ended on March 27, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 10.288 billion to USD 688.058 billion.
The forex kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis, which led to several weeks of depletion.
The rupee has come under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict, and the RBI has been intervening in the forex market through dollar sales and had to take some surprising policy measures to harness the fall.
For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.784 billion to USD 552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of gold reserves increased by USD 7.221 billion to USD 120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 58 million to USD 18.707 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at USD 4.816 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
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