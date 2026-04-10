ETV Bharat / business

India’s Forex Reserves Jump By USD 9 Billion To USD 697.12 Billion: RBI

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion for the week ended April 3, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, which ended on March 27, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 10.288 billion to USD 688.058 billion.

The forex kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis, which led to several weeks of depletion.

The rupee has come under pressure since the start of the West Asia conflict, and the RBI has been intervening in the forex market through dollar sales and had to take some surprising policy measures to harness the fall.