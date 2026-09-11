ETV Bharat / business

Record Weekly Jump Of USD 44.9 Bn Takes Forex Reserves To New Lifetime High Of USD 785.71 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by a record USD 44.903 billion to a new lifetime high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves increased USD 11.475 billion to a new all-time high of USD 740.803 billion.

The kitty had been declining since the start of the conflict in West Asia earlier this year, as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

However, the reserves started increasing since the RBI announced concessional forex swap initiatives in June this year amid a sharp depreciation in the local currency. The move has yielded over USD 136 billion in new flows.