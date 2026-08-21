ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Kitty Swells USD 9.9 Billion To USD 716.9 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 9.905 billion to USD 716.907 billion during the week ended August 14, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week ended August 7, the overall kitty had jumped USD 14.136 billion to USD 707.002 billion.

Reserves had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict that led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended August 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 7.225 billion to USD 581.851 billion, the central bank's data showed.