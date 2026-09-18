ETV Bharat / business

India’s Forex Reserves Fall USD 4.92 Billion To USD 780.78 Billion

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.92 billion to USD 780.78 billion in the week ended September 11, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The decline was led by foreign currency assets and gold reserves. Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, fell by USD 2.37 billion during the week to USD 645.80 billion, RBI data showed.

Gold reserves declined by USD 2.59 billion to USD 111.23 billion during the week. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by USD 39 million to USD 18.85 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained broadly unchanged at USD 4.92 billion.

Despite the weekly decline, India's foreign exchange reserves were USD 89.67 billion higher compared with the end of March 2026, when measured in US dollar terms.