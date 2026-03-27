ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 11.41 Billion To USD 698.346 Billion: RBI Data

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 11.413 billion to USD 698.346 billion during the week ended March 20 due to a sharp decrease in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 7.052 billion to USD 709.759 billion. The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.

For the week ended March 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 2.127 billion to USD 557.695 billion, the central bank's data showed.