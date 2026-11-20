ETV Bharat / business

Forex Reserves Drop USD 14.2 Billion To USD 705.34 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion in the week ended November 13, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record USD 133 billion, but had been on the decline ever since.

During the week ended November 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased USD 7.897 billion to USD 583.452 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves. The value of gold reserves dropped sharply by USD 6.183 billion to USD 98.613 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights were down USD 92 million to USD 18.517 billion, the central bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 32 million to USD 4.758 billion, the RBI added.