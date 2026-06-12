ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 711 Million To USD 681.610 Billion: RBI Data

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion during the week ended June 5 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 938 million to USD 682.321 billion.

For the week ended June 5, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- were down USD 2.704 billion to USD 543.444 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.