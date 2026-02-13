ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 6.7 Bln To USD 717.06 Bln

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 6.711 billion to USD 717.064 billion during the week ended February 6, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by USD 14.361 billion to an all-time high of USD 723.774 billion.

During the week ended February 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 7.661 billion to USD 570.053 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.