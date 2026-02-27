ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Reserves Drop USD 2.119 Billion To USD 723.608 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion during the week ended February 20, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 8.663 billion to a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.039 billion to USD 572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.