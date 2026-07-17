ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Kitty Jumps USD 964 Million To USD 675.15 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 964 million to USD 675.157 billion in the week ended July 10, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had jumped by USD 7.26 billion to USD 674.193 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended July 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 930 million to USD 546.508 billion, the central bank's data showed.