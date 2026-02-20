ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Kitty Jumps USD 8.66 Bn To Record USD 725.72 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped USD 8.663 billion to hit a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion in the week ended February 13, the RBI said on Friday. The overall forex reserves dropped USD 6.711 billion to USD 717.064 billion in the previous reporting week ended February 6. The previous all-time high of USD 723.774 billion was touched in January.

For the week ended February 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.55 billion to USD 573.603 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.