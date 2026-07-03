ETV Bharat / business

India's Forex Kitty Drops USD 5.65 Bn To USD 666.93 Bn

Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped USD 5.654 billion to USD 666.933 billion during the week ended June 26, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty jumped USD 963 million to USD 672.587 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the West Asia conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals, starting May 11, to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.