ETV Bharat / business

India Following Diversified Strategy To Boost Exports To China, Cut Import Dependence: Official

New Delhi: India is following a diversified strategy to boost exports to China by strengthening domestic capacities while reducing import dependence through diversification of its supplier base, as complete decoupling from Beijing is difficult since Chinese inputs support the country's industrial growth, a senior official said.

"While India may not have hard decoupling from China, it is creating its own capacity both in terms of having resilient supply chain and also in terms of increasing our own exports capacity," the official said.

The senior government official added that India primarily imports raw materials, intermediate and capital goods, such as auto components, electronic parts and assemblies, mobile phone components, machinery and related parts, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are used to produce finished goods for export and support domestic manufacturing.

"Whatever China is supplying is the backbone of India's production. Some consumer durables are also coming but are less in numbers," the official said.

India's exports to China rose about 37 per cent to USD 19.47 billion in 2025-26 from USD 14.25 billion in 2024-25. The exports stood at USD 0.71 billion in 1997-98.

On the other hand, imports from Beijing increased 16 per cent to USD 131.63 billion in 2025-26 from USD 113.44 billion in 2024-25. The trade deficit has risen from USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25 to USD 112.6 billion in 2025-26. Imports were just USD 1.11 billion in 1997-98.

The main export sectors where India has recorded health growth in exports during the last fiscal year include printed circuit boards, electrical appliances, telephone systems, shrimp, aluminium ingots, black tiger shrimp, vessels, and certain agri commodities.