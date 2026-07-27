ETV Bharat / business

India's FCNR (B) Inflows Projected To Touch USD 80-85 Billion; Already Surpassed 2013 Levels: SBI Research

New Delhi: India may now receive Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits in the range of USD 65-70 billion by the end of the scheme and overall USD 80-USD 85 billion, according to an SBI Research report. The total amount mobilised so far in 45 days has crossed the total amount mobilised in 2013 over a three-month period.

"Given the current trend, we believe that the total amount mobilised so far in 45 days has easily crossed the total amount mobilised in 2013 in 3 months! Overall, we believe India may now receive FCNR (B) deposits in the range of USD 65-70 billion by the end of the scheme and overall USD 80-USD 85 bn," the SBI Research report stated.

The report noted that public sector banks served as the primary drivers of this mobilisation. Citing data from the Reserve Bank of India, the report noted that FCNR(B) deposits worth USD 17.41 billion were mobilised till July 17, 2026. The total deposit inflows reached USD 20.72 billion till July 17, which included USD 1.97 billion from Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and USD 1.34 billion from External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

The report mentioned that total FCNR deposits were expected to reach USD 26-28 billion by July 23 alone. SBI Research revised its total FCNR forecast at the end of the scheme upward to USD 65-70 billion from an earlier estimate of USD 40-45 billion.

"We also believe that a significant majority of existing FCNR deposits which are going to mature in Aug/ Sep'26 will be renewed under the new scheme (gravitated by higher interest rates) and will boost the FCNR (B) inflows," the report added.