ETV Bharat / business

India Facing Aircraft Shortage; To Order More Planes: Goyal

Cairo: India is facing an acute shortage of civilian aircraft and is ready to order 1,000 more planes to meet air traffic demand, Union minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday.

Goyal also said that established aircraft manufacturers are being pursued for faster supply of aircraft. "We need to see more (air) connectivity... as we get more aircraft, we are sure we will be able to have more flights to Egypt," he told reporters here.

The minister is here on a two-day visit to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between India and Egypt. Currently, EgyptAir operates direct flights between India and Egypt.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and Indian carriers have placed huge orders for aircraft to be delivered in the coming years. According to the minister, India is currently facing an "acute" shortage of aircraft.

"We have ordered more than 1,200 planes, and we are ready to order another 1,000 planes; we need more than 2,000 planes for our requirements. So we are pursuing the established manufacturers of aircraft for faster supplies," Goyal said.