ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Conflict: Embassy Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Facilitating Safe Transit Of Indian Nationals

Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met Indian nationals transiting via the country from Iran. ( X@indembassybaku )

Baku: India has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe transit of Indian citizens evacuated from Iran amid the West Asia conflict, with over 200 nationals having transited through the country so far since the war began. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan thanked Azerbaijani authorities for their support in ensuring the smooth and secure movement of Indian nationals. "We convey our sincere appreciation to the authorities of Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran," the Embassy said in the post on Monday. The Embassy also noted that the Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met Indian nationals transiting via the country from Iran and enquired about their well-being. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Indian nationals transiting via Azerbaijan from Iran and enquired about their well-being. Over 200 Indian citizens have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan so far," the Embassy stated in a separate post.