India's Exports Up 23 Pc To USD 44.4 Billion In September; Trade Deficit Narrows To USD 30.21 Billion
According to government data, India's imports rose by 8 per cent to USD 74.61 billion in September.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India's exports increased by 23 per cent to USD 44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to USD 30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said. The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to USD 74.61 billion in September.
India's trade deficit in September 2025 stood at USD 33 billion. During April-September this fiscal, exports jumped 18.51 per cent to USD 259.89 billion, and imports climbed 16.31 per cent to USD 437.53 billion. Exports are maintaining their growth trend, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.