ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports Up 23 Pc To USD 44.4 Billion In September; Trade Deficit Narrows To USD 30.21 Billion

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's exports increased by 23 per cent to USD 44.4 billion in September, and the trade deficit narrowed to USD 30.21 billion, government data released on Thursday said. The country's imports rose by 8 per cent to USD 74.61 billion in September.