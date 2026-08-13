India's Exports To West Asia Region Rise 8.62 Pc In July: Commerce Secretary
The country's exports to the UAE rose 10.15% to USD 3.3 billion, but shipments to Saudi Arabia declined by 2.73% to USD 763.7 million.
By PTI
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India's exports to the West Asian region rose by 8.62 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.7 billion in July as compared to USD 5.2 billion in the same month last year, despite global uncertainties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.
The shipments to the region had declined for the first time in March due to the US-Iran conflict, but improved in April and further in May and June. Agrawal said that trade is back to earlier levels with this region.
The country's exports to the UAE rose 10.15 per cent to USD 3.3 billion, but shipments to Saudi Arabia declined by 2.73 per cent to USD 763.7 million. Imports from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have dipped during the last month. However, from Oman they jumped by 150.36 per cent to USD 1.57 billion.
Indian exporters are using three ports (Duqm, Sohar and Salalah) in Oman, and the Port of Fujairah in the UAE to push exports to the region. Earlier, the Port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates used to handle a lot of cargoes for that region, but it has faced operational disruptions due to the ongoing conflict.
The US-Iran conflict has impacted the movement of ships carrying cargoes in international waters, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. India normally exports goods worth about USD 6 billion every month to the region.
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