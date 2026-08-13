ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports To West Asia Region Rise 8.62 Pc In July: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi: India's exports to the West Asian region rose by 8.62 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.7 billion in July as compared to USD 5.2 billion in the same month last year, despite global uncertainties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

The shipments to the region had declined for the first time in March due to the US-Iran conflict, but improved in April and further in May and June. Agrawal said that trade is back to earlier levels with this region.

The country's exports to the UAE rose 10.15 per cent to USD 3.3 billion, but shipments to Saudi Arabia declined by 2.73 per cent to USD 763.7 million. Imports from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have dipped during the last month. However, from Oman they jumped by 150.36 per cent to USD 1.57 billion.