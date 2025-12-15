ETV Bharat / business

Exports Up 19.37 Pc To USD 38.13 Bn In Nov; Trade Deficit At 5-Month Low Of USD 24.53 Bn

New Delhi: India's exports rebounded by 19.37 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in November after contracting in October, driven by higher shipments of engineering and electronics goods that helped bring down the trade deficit to a five-month low of USD 24.53 billion.

According to government data released on Monday, the country's imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to USD 62.66 billion due to a fall in the inbound shipments of gold, crude oil, coal, and coke during the month under review.

The dip in imports also helped narrow the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) in November. The previous low was USD 18.78 billion in June this year. The trade deficit stood at a record USD 41.68 billion in October.

Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to USD 292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to USD 515.21 billion. The deficit stood at USD 223.14 billion.