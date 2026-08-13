ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports Surge 19.6 Pc In July; Trade Deficit Widens To Six-Month High

New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports surged 19.63 per cent to USD 44.24 billion in July, driven by a jump in shipments of petroleum products, while higher imports pushed the trade deficit to a six-month high of USD 31.98 billion.

Imports rose by about 17.52 per cent year-on-year to USD 76.22 billion in July due to an increase in the inbound shipments of crude oil, which grew by 17.64 per cent to USD 18.31 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday.

Brent crude oil prices ranged between USD 72 and USD 95 per barrel during July. Crude oil imports accounted for about 24 per cent of the total imports during the month. The growth in exports in July was the highest since June 2022, when shipments had risen 30.12 per cent.

During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04 per cent to USD 173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27 per cent to USD 292.38 billion.

Merchandise trade deficit during April-July 2026-27 widened to USD 118.60 billion as compared to USD 96.66 billion during April-July 2025-26. In July 2025, the deficit was USD 27.88 billion. In June, it was USD 30.43 billion.