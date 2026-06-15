ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports Register 6-Month High Growth Of 18 Pc In May; Trade Deficit Widens To USD 28.21 Billion

New Delhi: Exports rose to a six-month high of 18 per cent to USD 45.2 billion in May, while the trade deficit widened to USD 28.21 billion, driven by a rise in imports of petroleum products amid a surge in crude oil prices. However, the trade deficit narrowed marginally on a month-on-month basis from USD 28.38 billion in April. The trade gap stood at USD 21.88 billion in May last year.

Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to a three-month high of USD 73.41 billion in May, widening the trade deficit from a year ago. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said despite global geopolitical uncertainties, the country's exports are registering good growth.

The May numbers "are one of the highest monthly export data", he said, adding that going by the trend, this year will be good for exports. The key drivers of exports include electronic goods, petroleum products, engineering items, and pharmaceuticals.

During April-May 2026-27, exports rose 16.09 per cent to USD 88.91 billion, while imports jumped 15.14 per cent to USD 145.35 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 56.44 billion. Gold imports during the first two months of this fiscal year surged 60 per cent to USD 9.04 billion. Crude oil imports rose 16.5 per cent to USD 41.3 billion.