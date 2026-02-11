ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports In January Positive: Commerce Secretary

Nuremberg: India's goods and services exports have registered positive growth so far this year and are estimated to remain positive in January as well, despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said. He said that the data for January will be officially released this month.

"Overall, exports are doing well. We have been holding well on our merchandise exports. Services, as usual, have been doing very well. You can expect (January data) to be positive," he told reporters here.