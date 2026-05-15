ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports In April Up 13.78 Pc To USD 43.56 Bn

New Delhi: The country's exports in April rose by 13.78 per cent to USD 43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to USD 71.94 billion in April. The trade deficit during the month stood at USD 28.38 billion. Agrawal said India's exports to West Asia declined 28 per cent to USD 4.16 billion last month, as against USD 5.78 billion in April 2025.