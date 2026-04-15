ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports Drop 7.44 Pc To USD 38.92 Billion In March Amid Disruptions Due To West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports dropped 7.44 per cent to USD 38.92 billion in March, according to government data released on Wednesday. Imports too dipped by 6.51 per cent to USD 59.59 billion last year from USD 63.75 billion recorded in the year-ago month, reflecting disruptions in major trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in West Asia.

The country's trade deficit stood at USD 20.67 billion during the month under review. Briefing the media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's exports are doing well despite challenges.

He said the country's exports of goods and services rose 4.22 pc to USD 860 bn during the 2025-26 financial year. The country's merchandise exports during April-March 2025-26 went up 1 per cent to USD 441.78 billion from USD 437.7 billion.