India, EU To Announce Conclusion Of FTA Negotiations On Jan 27

New Delhi: India and the European Union are set to announce on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations and finalisation of a free trade agreement, which is aimed at boosting economic ties between the two regions amid disruptions in global trade due to US tariffs, an official said. The pact is nearing the finishing line after 18 years. The talks started in 2007.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has termed this free trade agreement (FTA) "mother of all deals" the country has signed so far. The conclusion of talks for the agreement will be announced in the India-EU (European Union) Summit here, the official said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed here on January 24 for a four-day visit. President of the European Council Antonio Costa and von der Leyen will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27.

While India and the 27-nation bloc EU will announce closure of FTA talks this week, it will be signed after legal vetting of the text on a mutually agreed date. Implementation of the deal may take some time as it requires approval of the EU parliament. In India, it requires the nod of the Union cabinet only.

In such pacts, two sides reduce or eliminate import duties on over 90 per cent of goods traded between them. On a number of products (like from labour intensive sectors such as textiles and footwear), duties get eliminated immediately on the first day of implementation of a trade pact. On certain items, the duty gets eliminated or reduced in a phased manner over five, seven or ten years.

The two sides also provide quota-based market access for certain sectors like alcoholic beverages and automobiles (in case of trade deals with Australia and the UK), while no duty cuts are extended for sensitive goods like some agri products to protect small and marginal farmers.

Besides, an FTA also liberalises norms to promote trade in services sectors such as telecommunications, transportation, accounting, and auditing. The NDA government has finalised seven trade pacts since 2014: Australia, the UK, Oman, New Zealand, the UAE, the EFTA bloc, and Mauritius.

Before that, several pacts were implemented, and those include the 10-nation Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, SAFTA (South Asia Free Trade Agreement), and Singapore.

India's pact with the EU will be the biggest, as the bloc comprises 27 developed countries. The EU includes France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, and Sweden.

This pact is important, as the US' imposition of high tariffs has disrupted global trade flows. India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs. The FTA is expected to help Indian exporters diversify their shipments. It will also help reduce dependence on China. The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.