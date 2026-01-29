ETV Bharat / business

India-EU FTA Strategic Signal To US, But Gains Hinge On Efficiency: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Kolkata: Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee said the India-EU free trade agreement was "a strategic alignment", sending a signal to Washington, amid the high tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration, that "we don't need the US as much as America thinks we do".

He, however, cautioned that the much-touted pact, described as the "mother of all deals", would not automatically translate into broad-based gains unless India dramatically improves efficiency and logistics.

In an interview with PTI, Banerjee said India was yet to fully understand the nature of American resistance under President Donald Trump's leadership, noting that the US had shown "limited interest" in bargaining with India despite repeated US claims of imminent agreements during the period of heightened trade tensions.

"It is certainly a strategic alignment. It sends a signal to the US- from Europe and from India - that we don't need the US as much as the US thinks we do. That can be useful if the idea is to bring the US to the bargaining table," he said, while expressing scepticism about how much leverage it would actually create.

Speaking on the just-concluded India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) - a landmark free trade agreement to create a market of two billion people - Banerjee said trade deals were only an initial step. "Trade agreements are just a starting point. You still need to have products to sell, and the market needs to want those products," underscoring that competitiveness today goes well beyond tariffs.

The agreement, which will account for almost a quarter of global GDP, will reduce tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to the EU and cut duties on over 97 per cent of the EU's exports to India, according to officials.

Indian sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather goods, handicrafts, footwear and marine products are set to gain from the FTA, while Europe is expected to benefit in areas such as wine, automobiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. India, Banerjee noted, has been emphasising sectors such as textiles, leather and jewellery, where outcomes are likely to vary sharply.

"We are certainly competitive in jewellery and leather, and maybe less so in textiles, though that depends on which kind of textiles," the economist said, pointing out that rivals such as Vietnam and Bangladesh "are also competitive and they have had some lead over us". The real constraint, he argued, lies in delivery speed and supply-chain efficiency.

"When I talk to retailers in the US, they say Indians are slow. Our transportation system isn't efficient, ports are slow -all of these things matter," said Banerjee, who was here for a discussion on his book "Poor Economics" at the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet.