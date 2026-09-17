India-EU FTA A Relief For Steel Exporters, Says Commerce Ministry; Industry Not Convinced
Industry sources say steel exporters across categories would see their guaranteed country-specific access to the EU market reduced, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), called TEPA (Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement), is expected to soften the impact of tariffs and carbon related rules on Indian steel exports to Europe, said Commerce Ministry officials on Thursday. Officials said more than 80 per cent of India’s current steel exports to the European Union would remain protected under the FTA framework.
The government has been trying to ensure that Indian exporters are not hit hard by a combination of quota restrictions and the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). India exported close to 3 million tonnes of steel to the EU in FY2025-26. Out of this, a tariff rate quota of 1.6 million tonnes under the FTA has already come into effect from July 1.
Concerned officials said that after taking into account the Most Favored Nation (MFN) and other applicable categories, Indian companies will still have room to export more than 2.5 million tonnes of steel to the European market. The Ministry also believes this will limit the impact on existing exports, and give steelmakers more certainty while selling to one of India’s important overseas markets.
There is also some movement on the CBAM front too. Commerce Ministry officials said six foreign institutions have applied to work as carbon verifiers for Indian exporters. These agencies are expected to help steel companies with the carbon verification and certification needed for exports to the EU.
According to Commerce Ministry officials, EU has given India a written assurance that if any other country receives a relaxation under CBAM, the same benefit would be extended to India. For Indian steel exporters, the two issues — market access and carbon compliance — have increasingly become linked. The government is now trying to ensure that the new trade agreement provides relief on both fronts.
Industry Concerns
Industry sources spoke to ETV Bharat about the adverse commercial impact of CBAM. The representative of an industry body, speaking on condition of anonymity, also expressed concerns over the possible impact on trade. The concerned person also said that with the EU Steel Regulation already in force since July 1, as soon as the FTA becomes operational, India's access will be governed as per Article 2-B.1(2) of Annex 2-B, possibly retroactively. Annex 2-B of the EU-India FTA sets the tariff-rate quota access for Indian steel imports into the EU.
Indian steel exporters across hot rolled and cold rolled sheets, metallic and organic coated sheets, tin mill products, quarto plates, stainless products, wire rods, gas pipes and welded pipes, would therefore see their guaranteed country-specific access under the Implementing Regulation 2026/1457 to the EU market reduced.
The source further stressed that EU importers may be asked to pay 50 per cent tariff wherever import quantity exceeds the quota, as per Annex 2-B, even though their imports may be within the quota as per the Implementing Regulation 2026/1457. Not only would this lead to trade uncertainty, but also pose a competitive disadvantage for Indian exporters, which is not what the TEPA was intended to do.
Therefore, before the Agreement is ratified and signed, an upward revision of the quantified shortfall should be sought from the European Commission, so that it at least matches India's existing FTA-part entitlement under the Implementing Regulation 2026/1457 in each of the 16 affected categories.
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