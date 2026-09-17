ETV Bharat / business

India-EU FTA A Relief For Steel Exporters, Says Commerce Ministry; Industry Not Convinced

New Delhi: The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), called TEPA (Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement), is expected to soften the impact of tariffs and carbon related rules on Indian steel exports to Europe, said Commerce Ministry officials on Thursday. Officials said more than 80 per cent of India’s current steel exports to the European Union would remain protected under the FTA framework.

The government has been trying to ensure that Indian exporters are not hit hard by a combination of quota restrictions and the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). India exported close to 3 million tonnes of steel to the EU in FY2025-26. Out of this, a tariff rate quota of 1.6 million tonnes under the FTA has already come into effect from July 1.

Concerned officials said that after taking into account the Most Favored Nation (MFN) and other applicable categories, Indian companies will still have room to export more than 2.5 million tonnes of steel to the European market. The Ministry also believes this will limit the impact on existing exports, and give steelmakers more certainty while selling to one of India’s important overseas markets.

There is also some movement on the CBAM front too. Commerce Ministry officials said six foreign institutions have applied to work as carbon verifiers for Indian exporters. These agencies are expected to help steel companies with the carbon verification and certification needed for exports to the EU.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, EU has given India a written assurance that if any other country receives a relaxation under CBAM, the same benefit would be extended to India. For Indian steel exporters, the two issues — market access and carbon compliance — have increasingly become linked. The government is now trying to ensure that the new trade agreement provides relief on both fronts.