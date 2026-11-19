ETV Bharat / business

India Emerges As Key Player In World Oil Market As OPEC Loses Grip On Global Oil Market: Report

A fighter with the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia stands near an oil refinery in Jurf al-Sakhar, in Iraq's Babil province, south of Baghdad, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The Gulf conflict has weakened the OPEC's ability to control global crude supplies.Etv Bharat ( AP )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia backed oil cartel OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) no longer sets the world oil price and in 2026, it lost both its physical grip with the choking of the Strait of Hormuz and its institutional cohesion with the UAE's exit from the cartel, according to a paper published in Global Outlook.

The market that replaces OPEC is multipolar: US shale supplies the marginal barrel, Russia sells through a shadow fleet outside Western rules, and sanctions policy in Washington now moves more oil than quota policy in Vienna.