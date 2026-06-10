ETV Bharat / business

India Emerges As Global Tech Partner Under PM Modi's 12-Yr Tenure, Exporting To US, China: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: India has transformed into a trusted technology value chain partner under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure, with the country now exporting electronics products to even the US and China, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister told PTI that efforts were made in the past for semiconductor production in India from the time of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and successors like Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi, but 'success' has been achieved by the Modi government.

"We are going to the next level, where we are starting the manufacturing of components. One of the good things that happened last year we exported about Rs 35,000 crore worth of components to China. Some very complex electronics products, like railway propulsion, we exported them to France, to Germany, to Italy and to the US,” Vaishnaw said.

From a net importer of smartphones in 2014, India now exports such devices. Smartphones have become India's top export category with overseas shipments worth USD 30 billion in 2025.

Vaishnaw said that in calendar year 2025, electronics emerged as the third-largest export category for goods, and mobile phones emerged as the single largest exported product.

"Conventionally, it used to be diesel, followed by gems and jewellery, followed by garments and engineer clothes. This means that the country is today accepted as a trusted value chain partner, a country which can manufacture high-quality products, it can design reliable products, and the security perspective also is fulfilled from products coming out of India," the minister said.