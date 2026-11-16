India-Egypt Trade Has Potential To Scale $35 Billion By 2035: Assocham
India’s bilateral merchandise trade with Egypt stood at $6.5 billion during FY 2025-26.
By IANS
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and Egypt is projected to touch $35 billion by 2035, with a chunk of export acceleration in chemicals, mechanical and electrical equipment, minerals, metals, and pharma products, an Assocham report said on Monday.
The report was released at an event hosted by the Egypt–India Business Forum in Cairo by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt.
India and Egypt are progressing towards a great transformation with a big push for a bilateral trade trajectory supported by greater investments and sectoral cooperation while leveraging Egypt’s strategic location.
“The Egypt-India partnership extends beyond bilateral interests while both countries seek to translate their strategic ties into a deeper economic cooperation. In the current global context, this relationship is also shaped by the broader geopolitical roles of both nations,” said the apex industry chamber in a statement.
Egypt is among India's top trading partners in Africa. India’s bilateral merchandise trade with Egypt stood at $6.5 billion during FY 2025-26.
Since 2017-18, the total trade between the two countries has increased by 75 per cent.
“India’s strong economic growth creates an excellent foundation for expanding engagement with Egypt, a vibrant African economy. The domestic economy showed resilience in H1 2026-27, despite continued global uncertainty amidst the West Asia conflict,” said Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, Assocham.
In 2026, India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with an estimated GDP of $4 trillion and real growth of 7 per cent, well above the global average.
“This strong performance strengthens India’s position as a trusted economic partner and opens new opportunities to deepen trade, investment, and business collaboration with Egypt,” said Sanyal.
In recent years, cooperation between the two economies has grown significantly. The shared target of achieving $12 billion in trade by 2030 presents significant opportunities to expand market access, promote joint manufacturing, attract investment, and strengthen supply chain linkages.
India accounted for 3.6 per cent of Egypt’s global imports in 2025. This highlights a major opportunity, with bilateral trade potential estimated to reach $35 billion by 2035, indicating substantial room for future growth, the report noted.
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