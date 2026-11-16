ETV Bharat / business

India-Egypt Trade Has Potential To Scale $35 Billion By 2035: Assocham

New Delhi: The bilateral trade between India and Egypt is projected to touch $35 billion by 2035, with a chunk of export acceleration in chemicals, mechanical and electrical equipment, minerals, metals, and pharma products, an Assocham report said on Monday.

The report was released at an event hosted by the Egypt–India Business Forum in Cairo by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt.

India and Egypt are progressing towards a great transformation with a big push for a bilateral trade trajectory supported by greater investments and sectoral cooperation while leveraging Egypt’s strategic location.

“The Egypt-India partnership extends beyond bilateral interests while both countries seek to translate their strategic ties into a deeper economic cooperation. In the current global context, this relationship is also shaped by the broader geopolitical roles of both nations,” said the apex industry chamber in a statement.

Egypt is among India's top trading partners in Africa. India’s bilateral merchandise trade with Egypt stood at $6.5 billion during FY 2025-26.

Since 2017-18, the total trade between the two countries has increased by 75 per cent.