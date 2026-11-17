India, Egypt May Start Talks For Trade Pact In Next 90 Days: Goyal
The minister said that the two countries have decided to set up a team to assess the potential for a preferential trade agreement.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
Cairo: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said officials of India and Egypt will finalise terms of reference for a trade agreement and expressed hope that both countries would start formal negotiations for a deal in the next 90 days.
He also said that both countries are discussing ways to boost trade and investments. The minister said that the two countries have decided to set up a team to assess the potential for a preferential trade agreement or a free trade agreement.
“We hope to start negotiations in the next 90 days towards a more robust agreement to expand trade,” Goyal told reporters here. He also said that central banks of both sides have connected for settlement of payments in local currencies for trade.
Good to see growing interest among leading Egyptian businesses in deepening engagement with India. Met Mr. Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Energy to discuss potential opportunities. We see strong scope for collaboration across: 🚗 Automotive manufacturing, EVs, auto components 💳 Fintech & digital payments ☀️ Renewable energy 📦 Logistics, warehousing & supply chain With our large, fast-growing market, strong manufacturing ecosystem, skilled workforce, and attractive investment environment, it is a golden opportunity for businesses in Egypt to partner in India's growth story. 🇮🇳🇪🇬— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 16, 2026
It will help cut exchange costs, faster transmission of money between exporters and importers, make trade more competitive, and faster realisation of payments. The two countries also discussed increasing collaboration in areas such as shipbuilding and seaports.
He added that both sides can initially look at a preferential trade agreement and later it can be expanded into a free trade pact. Goyal said that the two countries have decided to respect each other's sensitivities in the proposed trade pact and focus on low-hanging fruit.
The BIG OUTCOME of my Egypt visit! 🇮🇳🇪🇬 https://t.co/bJYVpgPCuG— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 16, 2026
The minister said that agriculture and dairy sectors are sensitive areas for India. Egypt imports wheat and beef, and India can become a source for imports, which can help make prices competitive, he said, adding that Egypt is a major player in cotton, and India can use it to export final products in the US and Europe.
Goyal said: "Egypt imports a lot of beef and wheat. India could be a source for Egypt to bring down inflation and make prices more competitive."
Also read:
India-Egypt Trade Has Potential To Scale $35 Billion By 2035: Assocham