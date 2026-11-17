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India, Egypt May Start Talks For Trade Pact In Next 90 Days: Goyal

In this image posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shakes hands with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Badr Abdelatty during their meeting, in Cairo, Egypt ( @PiyushGoyal/X via PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Cairo: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said officials of India and Egypt will finalise terms of reference for a trade agreement and expressed hope that both countries would start formal negotiations for a deal in the next 90 days.

He also said that both countries are discussing ways to boost trade and investments. The minister said that the two countries have decided to set up a team to assess the potential for a preferential trade agreement or a free trade agreement.

“We hope to start negotiations in the next 90 days towards a more robust agreement to expand trade,” Goyal told reporters here. He also said that central banks of both sides have connected for settlement of payments in local currencies for trade. It will help cut exchange costs, faster transmission of money between exporters and importers, make trade more competitive, and faster realisation of payments. The two countries also discussed increasing collaboration in areas such as shipbuilding and seaports.