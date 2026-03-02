ETV Bharat / business

India's Edible Oil, Fertiliser Imports at Risk From US-Iran Conflict, Warns Industry

New Delhi: India's imports of edible sunflower oil and key fertiliser inputs face disruption from the escalating US-Iran conflict, while exports of agricultural commodities to the Middle East and Europe could also be hit, industry bodies said on Monday.

Shipping companies have already begun imposing emergency conflict surcharges on cargo moving through the Middle East, with French container giant CMA CGM levying between USD 2,000 and USD 4,000 per container, raising costs for importers.

"The export to Middle East is on hold now," Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association(SFIA) President Rajib Chakraborty told PTI.

"As the conflict continues, the risk also increases and shipping companies may impose insurance surcharges, making imports costlier."

Chakraborty flagged concerns over supplies of sulphur and sulphuric acid, critical inputs for producing DAP and SSP fertilisers ahead of India's kharif sowing season beginning in June. Qatar, the UAE and Oman collectively account for 76 per cent of India's sulphur imports.

"The closure of so many ports will lead to congestion and a shortage of containers," he added.