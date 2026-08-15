ETV Bharat / business

India Cuts Windfall Gains Tax On Petrol, Diesel, ATF Exports

New Delhi: The central government has cut windfall gains tax on exports of petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning August 15.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) on the export of diesel is now Rs 24 per litre, down from Rs 25.5 a litre. SAED on exports of ATF is set at Rs 19.5/litre, as against Rs 22/litre earlier.

The duty on petrol exports has been cut to nil effective August 15, from Rs 3.5 per litre levied on August 3. The finance ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from August 15.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight. Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.