ETV Bharat / business

India Records USD 7.1 Billion Current Account Surplus In Q4 FY26: RBI Data

Mumbai: India reported a current account surplus of USD 7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday. The surplus stood at USD 13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at USD 25.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, compared to USD 22.9 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, during 2024-25.