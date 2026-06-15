ETV Bharat / business

India Records USD 4.7 Billion Current Account Surplus In April: RBI Data

Mumbai: India recorded a current account surplus of USD 4.7 billion in April as against a deficit of USD 4.8 billion in the year-ago month, on the back of higher services exports and net transfer receipts, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday. The imports bill was at USD 72.5 billion, up from USD 65.8 billion, while exports stood at USD 44.6 billion compared to USD 38.7 billion, according to preliminary data on India's Balance of Payments (BoP).

The merchandise trade deficit stood at USD 27.9 billion in April 2026, marginally higher than USD 27.1 billion in April 2025. Net services receipts increased to USD 18.6 billion during April from USD 15.9 billion in April 2025. Services exports stood at USD 37 billion, while imports were USD 18.4 billion.

Net transfers increased to USD 16 billion in April 2026 from USD 9.4 billion a year earlier, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. On the capital account, India recorded a net outflow of USD 11.3 billion in April 2026 as against a net inflow of USD 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.